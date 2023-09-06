Gadar 2 slows down ahead of Jawan

06 September,2023 07:28 am

(Web Desk) -Gadar 2 box office collection day 26: The Sunny Deol and Ameesha Deol-starrer has slowed down amid countdown to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Gadar 2 box office: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's blockbuster entertainer has slowed down since Monday as moviegoers gear up for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, the advance booking for which is already a record-breaking number.

Gadar 2 made ₹2.6 crore on Tuesday after drawing similar numbers on Monday as per rough data reported by Sacnilk.com. Also read: Will Gadar 2 beat Pathaan's box office records?

Trade experts weigh in The Anil Sharma film now stands at ₹506.27 crore. It crossed the ₹500 mark on its fourth Sunday. It now aims to beat the domestic box office numbers of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan ( ₹543 crore) and Hindi version of SS Rajamouli's directorial Baahubali: The Conclusion ( ₹510.99 crore).

But it remains to be seen if it will be able to achieve the feat as Gadar 2 has slowed down ahead of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan which will release in theatres on Thursday.

After Gadar 2 made ₹55 crore on Independence Day, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi had told Hindustan Times, “Going by the trajectory it's on, Gadar 2 can possibly beat not just Pathaan, but any record there is. It's absolutely on a rampage right now."

Film trade analyst Komal Nahta too had said that there are about 95 percent chances of Gadar 2 beating Pathaan.

