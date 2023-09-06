Anurag Kashyap says fans drag Anushka Sharma's name when Virat Kohli doesn't hit a century

Entertainment Entertainment Anurag Kashyap says fans drag Anushka Sharma's name when Virat Kohli doesn't hit a century

She says Bollywood isn't the only industry that's targeted by trolls.

06 September,2023 03:09 am

(Web Desk) - Anurag Kashyap, who has been promoting Haddi for the last few days, was recently asked if Bollywood is targeted frequently because it lacks unity and the director said that the film industry isn’t the only one that is at the receiving end of people’s criticism and hate.

The Gangs of Wasseypur director said that whoever is put on a pedestal, is the one who is trashed by viewers and fans.

Anurag said that not just Bollywood, even cricketers are targeted in the same way and spoke about how Anushka Sharma becomes the target for trolls when her cricketer husband Virat Kohli doesn’t hit a century.

“Cricketers are trashed just as much. If Virat doesn’t hit a century, people are on to him. They will also drag Anushka into it,” he told Pinkvilla and added, “Whatever is celebrated the most, the same thing is always trashed. Be it cinema, cricket or our politicians, our heroes.”

Anurag Kashyap said that India is a country with many opinionated people who believe they are an expert at everything. “Here, everyone thinks that they are an expert at everything. Everyone thinks they know who should be the captain, who should be a film star, who should be PM,” he said.

When asked if Bollywood’s perceived lack of unity was a factor in it becoming a target of trolls, the director categorically said, “Unity has got nothing to do with it.” He added, “Bollywood has difference of opinion vis a vis lots of things but despite that, they can still come together.

There are very few people who are rabid opportunists and those people are avoided by everyone in the industry.”



