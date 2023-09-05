Ayeza Khan's latest photoshoot goes viral

Entertainment Entertainment Ayeza Khan's latest photoshoot goes viral

The light grey maxi of Ayeza was further increasing the beauty of Lollywood diva

05 September,2023 01:51 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The beauty of Ayeza Khan cannot go unnoticed and she has proved it on many occasions.

Ayeza possesses beautiful facial features and her new photoshoot has become the centre of everyone's attention.

What has increased the attractive look of Ayeza Khan is the stunning maxi she has worn.

Ayeza shared her latest photoshoot on Instagram in which she was looking like a bride.

The light grey maxi of Ayeza was further increasing the beauty of Lollywood diva.

“There's a magical feeling when creative ideas seamlessly merge, and the energy on set becomes electric. Thank you for making this shoot truly an unforgettable one. Can't wait to work on another amazing campaign,” Ayeza captioned, while sharing her latest photoshoot.

Fans could not resist themselves to praise the beauty that Ayeza Khan is.

The social media users named her ‘Fairy’, ‘Desi Cinderella’ and ‘Queen of Dreams’ just due to her adorable look.



