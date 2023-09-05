Ameesha Patel reveals Sanjay Dutt has been trying to get her married

Entertainment Entertainment Ameesha Patel reveals Sanjay Dutt has been trying to get her married

Calls Salman Khan her 'naughty best friend'

05 September,2023 07:13 am

(Web Desk): Ameesha Patel, who has had the opportunity to work with three of Bollywood’s biggest stars – Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Sanjay Dutt, shared her unique perspective on each of them in a recent interview.

She described Aamir as “very professional and deep”. Regarding Salman, she affectionately referred to him as her “naughty boy best friend”. However, it’s Sanjay with whom Ameesha shares the closest bond, considering him as family.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, Ameesha called Aamir, “very very professional, very method, someone very rehearsed and deep”.

She also called him a “very particular” person. Talking about Salman, she said, “He is my naughty boy best friend.”

Speaking about Sanjay Dutt, Ameesha Patel revealed that he has been trying to find her a suitable match for the past 20 years. “Sanju is my family. He also says, ‘Ameesha you are too good for this industry, mein nikal de raha hu tujh (I am pushing you out of this industry).

You are too simple, you are too naive, tu chal mein shaadi karvata hu tere (I will get you married). He is always trying to hook me up from the beginning. Since 20 years, he has been trying to find me a correct match and he always says, ‘Ye bachchi hai, give her toys. This is the way to her heart.’

He tells this to everyone to impress me. Couple of guys have come to me after listening to Sanjay and I have rejected them and Sanju always says, ‘Jab teri shaadi hogi na kanyadan mein karuga (I will perform kanyadan when you get married) and I will be very happy when you get married.

Your kids will play with my kids.’ He is like one of those guys,” she said.