TV, film actor Abid Ali remembered

The household artiste passed away on September 5, 2019 at the age of 67

05 September,2023 03:46 am

(Web Desk) :-The fourth death anniversary household TV and film actor Abid Ali was observed

The legendary actor lost the battle against illness and passed away on September 5, 2019 at the age of 67. But, his legacy will remain alive forever.

He was born in 1952 in Quetta. Abid Ali started his career from Radio Pakistan before going to Lahore to become a successful actor.

He was honored several times in his acting career. The legend has worked in a number of television dramas and movies. He was honored with the Pride of Performance in 1985. He was also given the Presidential Award.