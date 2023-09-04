Sarah Khan shares lovely glimpses from her trip throughout Europe

Sarah Khan shares lovely glimpses from her trip throughout Europe

04 September,2023 05:58 pm

(Web Desk) - The renowned celebrity duo of stunning Pakistani actress Sarah Khan and accomplished singer Falak Shabir is adored by followers everywhere.

They become role models in the eyes of many because of their positive internet presence and resonance with viewers. Sarah Khan has recently released an endless supply of gorgeous pictures from their lavish trip to Europe.

The pair has been having a great time on their trip as they have arrived in Amsterdam after stopping in France, London, and Norway.

Sarah Khan is dressed in a lovely white floral gown and additionally twinned with Sarah are Alyana and Falak.

Falak Shabir also shared images and urged followers to comment on the stunning nation he had just arrived in. These captivating photos show their love amidst incredible journey through several European locations, including France, London, and Amsterdam