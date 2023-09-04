Inflation, exorbitant electricity bills irk showbiz celebrities

Nida Yasir received a bill of Rs100,000 despite being on vacation for half a month

04 September,2023 02:27 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Inflation and exorbitant electricity bills have perturbed the showbiz celebrities as it has now become a challenge to meet the expenses.

From electricity to petrol prices, everything is now out of the reach.

Actor and TV host Nadia Khan shared a video in which showbiz celebrities including Fiza Ali, Sadia Imam and Nida Yasir were talking about their inflated electricity bills.

Actor Sadia Imam shared that her electricity bill amounted to a staggering Rs67,000 last month and therefore, she switched her home to solar energy.

We use two air-conditioners (ACs) at a time and have switched to solar panels, she said.

“My car is only for my daughter’s school and I got my fuel tank filled for Rs10,000 this time,” Imam said and added that inflation had made our lives very difficult.

Morning show host Nida Yasir disclosed that she received a bill of Rs100,000 despite the fact that they were on vacation for half a month.

Nida is now making efforts to reduce energy consumption and is considering a costly transition to solar energy. “We don’t put our AC on in the morning. We all sleep in one room at night to save energy,” she said.

We had four vehicles but we sold out two cars just recently due to inflation and costly fuel.

Actor Fiza Ali was also shocked to receive a bill of Rs67,000, even though she was travelling and didn’t use a lot of air conditioning.

TV host Nadia Khan herself received a bill amounting to Rs75,000 despite the fact that she was not at her residence this month due to work commitments.

“I was outside Pakistan for three weeks and still received the bill of Rs75,000,” Nadia lamented.



