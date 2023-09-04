Iconic ghazal singer Habib Wali Muhammad remembered on 9th death anniversary

04 September,2023

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Iconic ghazal and film playback singer Habib Wali Muhammad was remembered on his 9th death anniversary.

He was paid rich tribute for his lifetime services for the entertainment industry.

Born in Rangoon, Burma in 1924, Habib Wali Mohammad embarked on a singing career during the 1950s when he was in his early 20s in Bombay.

He was born in a family of businessmen and migrated to Mumbai at a young age.

He came to Karachi after the partition and his family started business in Pakistan.

He participated in several local music competitions and won the first prize in one of such competition in 1941 and established his reputation as a singer.

The singer focused on pursuing higher education as well as family business but never left music. He used to sing during his free time.

Habib gained fame by singing Bahadur Shah Zafar's ghazal Lagta nahi hai ji mera, Ujray diyar mein.

Apart from films, he remained associated with radio and TV till the end.

He died on September 3, 2014 after a protracted illness at the age of 93.

