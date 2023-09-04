Gadar 2 crosses ₹500 crore mark in India

It becomes fastest film to do so

04 September,2023 07:19 am

(Web Desk) - Gadar 2, helmed by Anil Sharma, has finally entered the ₹500 crore club at the domestic box office.

As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned over ₹8 crore on Sunday. Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles.

Gadar 2 earned ₹8.50 crore nett in India on its 24th day, as per early estimates. Since its release, the film collected ₹284.63 crore in week one, ₹134.47 crore in week two and ₹63.35 crore (week three collection).

After minting ₹8.50 crore on its fourth Sunday, Gadar 2's collection in India now stands at ₹501.87 crore.

Gadar 2 becames the third film to enter the ₹500 crore nett club (in Hindi).

It joined SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 The Conclusion (2017) and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Gadar 2 is the fastest among all three movies to hit the landmark.

Earlier, Pathaan was the fastest to enter ₹500 crore club in 28 days while Baahubali 2 achieved the feat in 34 days.

Gadar 2 has also crossed ₹650 crore at the international box office.

It became the 10th highest-grossing Indian movie of all time. It has beaten Baahubali - The Beginning which had scored ₹650 crore worldwide in 2015.

