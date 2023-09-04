Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner 'headed for divorce'

Entertainment Entertainment Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner 'headed for divorce'

The couple has been facing "serious problems" for at least six months

04 September,2023 03:39 am

(Web Desk): - Joe, 34, has already reached out to at least two Los Angeles-based lawyers, according to TMZ.

Sources told the outlet the couple has been facing "serious problems" for at least six months, and that over the last three, Joe has been caring for their two young children "pretty much all of the time."

Joe is still on tour with his band, the Jonas Brothers - TMZ reports his kids are currently traveling with him.

But it seems that if Game of Thrones star Sophie had her way, the kids would be getting an extended education overseas.

In an interview with Us Weekly last year, the Emmy-nominated actress admitted she wanted to move back to her native UK to raise her flock.

"I miss England so much," she confessed. "The people, the attitude, everything."

"I'm slowly dragging my husband back. I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family."

The U.S. Sun has reached out for comment.

Joe, 34, has already reached out to at least two Los Angeles-based lawyers, according to TMZ.

Sources told the outlet the couple has been facing "serious problems" for at least six months, and that over the last three, Joe has been caring for their two young children "pretty much all of the time."

Joe is still on tour with his band, the Jonas Brothers - TMZ reports his kids are currently traveling with him.

But it seems that if Game of Thrones star Sophie had her way, the kids would be getting an extended education overseas.

In an interview with Us Weekly last year, the Emmy-nominated actress admitted she wanted to move back to her native UK to raise her flock.

"I miss England so much," she confessed. "The people, the attitude, everything."

"I'm slowly dragging my husband back. I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family."

