Shah Rukh, Sunny Deol hug it out at Gadar 2's success bash after not speaking to each other for 16 years

Entertainment Entertainment Shah Rukh, Sunny Deol hug it out at Gadar 2's success bash after not speaking to each other for 16 years

They didn't speak to each other after starring in Yash Chopra's 1993 film Darr

04 September,2023 12:46 am

(Web Desk): The 16-year-long feud between Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan has finally come to an end.

Following Shah Rukh Khan’s praise for Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 on X (formerly known as Twitter), the two actors embraced each other at the film’s success party, signalling that all is well between them.

The Gadar 2 team, after setting and breaking numerous box office records, hosted a bash in Mumbai on Saturday.

Many Bollywood stars, including Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh with his wife Gauri Khan, attended the event.

While Sunny Deol posed with several actors at the Gadar 2 success party, fans were especially thrilled when SRK shared the frame with Sunny and the two warmly embraced each other in front of the paparazzi.

This meeting gained significant attention because, during a previous appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Sunny had disclosed that he hadn’t spoken to SRK since they co-starred in Yash Chopra’s

Deol revealed his displeasure with how his character, the protagonist, was portrayed in the film, and how SRK’s character, Rahul Mehra, the villain, was glorified.

During the show, Sunny expressed, “I had a heated discussion with Yash Chopra regarding that scene. I tried to explain that I am a commando officer in the film.

My character is an expert and physically fit, so how can this boy easily defeat me? He can only defeat me if I can’t see him.

If he can stab me while I’m looking at him, then I won’t be considered a commando.”

