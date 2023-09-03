Jawan outperforms Kisi Ka Bhai as advance ticket sales soar

Jawan outperforms Kisi Ka Bhai as advance ticket sales soar

03 September,2023 08:14 pm

(Web Desk) - On September 7, Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan is scheduled for release, and yesterday saw the beginning of advance ticket sales for its massive premiere.

The movie has reportedly already sold tickets worth INR 4 crore just for the first day.

With each hour that went by since pre-booking began, it became clear that the high-octane action thriller would draw sizable throngs of people to the theatre. Pre-orders for the movie started at 10 am on Friday, and by 3 pm, sales had quickly surpassed the 1 lakh mark, totaling INR 4 crore (around 4 crore).

Due to the great draw of Tamil superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, who attracted large crowds of Tamil speakers to the theatres, the Tamil version of the movie simultaneously sold INR 15-20 lakhs ( 15-20 lakhs) worth of tickets. On the first day

Jawan, which is being directed by Atlee Kumar and produced by SRK's wife Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, has been dubbed as an action-packed movie with intense action scenes.