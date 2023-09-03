Showbiz celebrities in awe as Shaheen delivers magical spell against India

Showbiz celebrities in awe as Shaheen delivers magical spell against India

03 September,2023 05:16 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan pace attack was unstoppable in the first encounter of their clash with India in the Asia Cup 2023.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was in particular in action as he took the wickets of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Even showbiz stars praised Afridi for his brilliant bowling performance against India in the Asia Cup.

In his message on the social media website X, Mr Azhar wrote that can Pakistan's fast bowlers to be considered the best bowlers in the world.

In another Twitter message, Asim Azhar said that is Shaheen a magician? He has bowled the best he could while he also praised Haris Rauf's bowling.

Actor Farhan Saeed praised the national player by calling Shaheen Afridi a ‘tiger’ while actor Adnan Siddiqui also praised the national player by posting a picture of Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Actress Maya Ali shared a video of fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi on her Instagram story and appreciated the performance of the national team.