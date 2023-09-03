Junaid Jamshed being remembered on 59th birth anniversary

Jamshed gave us timeless classic 'Dil Dil Pakistan' that will rule our hearts for years

03 September,2023

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Iconic singer-turned-televangelist Junaid Jamshed is being remembered on his 59th birth anniversary by thousands of fans.

Jamshed gave us timeless classic 'Dil Dil Pakistan' that will rule our hearts for years.

He was born on Sept 3, 1964 in Karachi.

Junaid Jamshed left the engineering profession to become a singer.

He toured the whole world with his band Vital Signs.

He left the music industry at the peak of his career in pursuit of his spiritual and religious journey.

In 2004, Jamshed focused on his religious calling and left his romantic and melodious pop singer image. He started reciting Naats on TV channels and released many albums.

His debut religious album ‘Jalwa-e-Janan’ was released in 2005 and was followed by ‘Mehboob-e-Yazdaan’ in 2006, ‘Badr-Ud-Duja’ in 2008 and ‘Badeeuz Zaman’ in 2009.

He also launched his brand named J. which is now one of the famous brands of Pakistan.

He died in a tragic plane crash near the mountainous region of Chitral on December 7, 2016.