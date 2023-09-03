How music mogul Simon Cowell is training son Eric, 9, to be a showbiz giant

The music mogul hinted that Eric has his eyes set on the entertainment industry

(Web Desk) - THERE'S no shortage of parent-child duos taking the showbiz world by storm - from Beyonce and Blue Ivy to Cindy Crawford and Kaia Berger.

And it looks like Simon Cowell and his nine-year-old son Eric are set to join the fray.

The music mogul hinted this week that Eric has his eyes set on the entertainment industry and will be auditioning for the next season of his ITV talent show.

Simon, 63, said: "He’s decided that he’s going to audition for Britain’s Got Talent. That is going to be total torture.

"I mean, of all the things I’ve ever done, this will probably be the hardest. I said, because he does play drums, ‘Are you going to drum?’ and he said he wants to sing."

For years Simon has been steadily grooming Eric, who he shares with Lauren Silverman, as the successor to his multi-million-pound empire, and even revealed he's been "training him up".

He told The Sun in 2018: "I think about that all the time. I would love him to take over. He’s really confident.

"When he comes down here he knows what everybody does. He likes being in the gallery. That will be my dream."

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede believes Eric is right on course to become an even bigger mogul than his dad.

Speaking to The Sun, he says: "Simon Cowell, unlike other celebrities, has not hidden his son from the limelight. Rather, he has put him front and centre of conversations and happy family images.

"He has also celebrated his son for helping him face his demons and also change his habits in health and other areas. Eric is only nine but this mini-me is already making waves."

On Eric's plans to appear as a contestant, Nick says: "Simon has said that he's ultra-talented already so if he gets the golden buzzer on his own merits and not his father's then we know he's onto a winner.

"Either way Eric Cowell is going to be a superstar in the making and all eyes will be on him as he gets older."

Simon has made no secret of the fact that he has been teaching Eric the ins and outs of running his mega-successful empire which includes the record company Syco and hit TV shows such as Britain's Got Talent and its American equivalent.

The show also has 68 other versions across the world, making it the most successful TV talent show ever, according to the Guinness Book of Records.

He previously said: "I would really like the idea of teaching him how to run the business. I would like to teach him how to do my job as quickly as possible. I would like to pass the reins to him."

Eric has been getting an up-close look at his future empire - he regularly joins his dad on Britain's Got Talent and often ends up stealing the show.

Simon values Eric's opinions and takes them into consideration when judging on the show.

He once said: "The great thing is when I watch the shows, when they go out, I’m looking at Eric thinking 'does he like something?' And he’s normally right."

Nick says: "With Simon as his father he's been shown the ropes from an early age and the world is his oyster.

"He literally can decide whether he will go in front of the camera or behind and with Simon backing him all the way he's the ultimate nepo baby!"

