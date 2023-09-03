Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap reveals why he's hesitant about asking Alia Bhatt

He revealed that he always reaches out to Alia Bhatt to appreciate her performances

03 September,2023



(Web Desk) - Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap said that he makes it a point to reach out to Alia Bhatt every time that he is impressed with one of her performances, but he still doesn’t feel that she could do a film with him.

Anurag said that he understands that his films can only accommodate a certain level of star, and that he doesn’t believe in wishful thinking.

In an interview with Zoom Entertainment, the filmmaker called Alia one of the ‘best performers in the country’, but said that he doesn’t chase actors to get them to work with him.

Usually, he asks only once, and if they show hesitation, it’s enough to get him to ‘back out’ and look for someone who would be fully committed to the role.

The filmmaker also said that he can’t ask stars such as Alia to do his films, because he knows he doesn’t make films at the budget level that she’s probably used to.

“I think Alia is one of the best performers in the country, and I always reach out to her after watching her work.

But I keep quiet when I don’t like something she’s done… I would love to (work with her) if it doesn’t affect the budget and the dynamics of my film, but it also has to come from the other side.

I don’t believe in wishful thinking. I don’t chase actors more than once. If they tell me to make adjustments to the script, I do it, but mostly, their hesitation is enough to get me to back out. Because if their heart isn’t in it, you can tell immediately on the screen,” he said.