My picture, my choice: Mariam Ansari responds to pregnancy picture criticism

01 September,2023 08:11 pm

(Web Desk) - In addition to being a very talented actress and model, Mariam Ansari also hails from a famous family. The actress is wed to Owais Khan, and Azam Khan is Mariam's brother-in-law.

Mariam Ansari recently had the greatest blessing of her life when she gave birth to her first child and a photo shoot was used by the couple to share the happy news just before their daughter was born.

Mariam received a lot of criticism for her pregnant photo shoots because they are uncommon or unaccepted in Pakistan and, finally, she made the choice to respond to her detractors.

She claimed to have observed the criticism directed at her pregnancy photos. Her choice, her photos, and her profile all belong to her. She gave birth, and being pregnant is nothing to be embarrassed about. She said as follows: