Iman Ali, Abrarul Haq to reunite in new song 'Rano' after 23 years

Entertainment Entertainment Iman Ali, Abrarul Haq to reunite in new song 'Rano' after 23 years

Iman Ali, Abrarul Haq to reunite in new song ‘Rano’ after 23 years

01 September,2023 06:53 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Popular actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry will soon show her beauty in singer Abrarul Haq's new song.

Yesterday, the news was doing the rounds on social media that Iman Ali will soon be seen in Abrarul Haq's new song "Rano", but now she herself has confirmed the news.

The actress has shared a story on the photo and video sharing app Instagram in which she said she would appear in the new song of ‘Tere Rang Rang’ singer.

Remember that Iman Ali was first seen 23 years ago in Abrar-ul-Haq's most popular song 'Sanu Tere Naal Pyaar Hoya' and this song is still ruling the hearts of music lovers.