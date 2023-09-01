Fans love trailer of Jawan, 'Bollywood's king is back'

Fans love trailer of Jawan, ‘Bollywood’s king is back‘

01 September,2023 06:32 pm

(Web Desk) - Fans of Shah Rukh Khan are obviously thrilled after yesterday saw the release of the Jawan trailer.

A thrilling trailer that was uploaded on all social media sites and then displayed on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai itself has invigorated anticipation for the film.

Many followers used X to express their opinions. "Nobody can equal the excitement and mania around SRK's films. It turns into a celebration every time the movie comes out, one X user observed, adding, "It's SRK vs. SRK." It is a praise of the highest order in and of itself for a star to surpass their own best and be their own rival.

Another fan said that only a celebrity like the one and only King Khan could have pulled off something so significant, given the size of the crowd at the Dubai trailer debut.

"Epic," said one fan, repeating the dialogue. One SRK enthusiast said, "Genuinely enjoyed this trailer. If the film turns out to be this good, it might just be the best massy actioner we've seen in a long, long time.

