Celebrities condemn hooliganism in showbiz after MUA suffer assault

01 September,2023 06:10 pm

(Web Desk) - Actors Saboor Aly and Mansha Pasha have defended makeup artist Bryan William from the latest professional scandal in the Pakistani fashion and beauty industries.

Bryan, a famous makeup artist, has frequently collaborated in a professional capacity with both of the Pakistani showbiz diva.

The pair used Instagram Stories to vent their resentment and hurt over the incident in which Bryan was "physically assaulted by armed men" on the set of a photo shoot for simply declining to keep a model's possessions safe.

The Laal Kabootar actress criticised the attack on her friend and coworker and said Bryan was her favourite makeup artist at the renowned salon because of how frequently they had collaborated.

"I've known Bryan for a long time; he's done my makeup for a tonne of shoots, shows, and interviews. He is well-known for being my fave MUA at Nabilas.

No matter the nature of the disagreement, Mansha continued, "that is just blatant ghundaghardi, and there is no place for it in our work," while adding that she was "so angry" at the fact that her friend was assaulted.

After learning Robina Khan Shah's version of events, she too condemned the model. "I'm sorry to say, but your actions only showed that he was correct. Whatever the case, being a mother or a wife is not an excuse. Mansha made reference to Robina's declaration that she was a professional model, a mother, and a wife at the opening of her statement.

As a way to express her support for her friend and condemn the start of a fight that descended into physical violence, Saboor also posted a brief message on her Instagram.