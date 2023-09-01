Alia Bhatt reacts to her mention in Jawan trailer: 'Aur purii duniya ko chaiye sirf SRK'

Alia Bhatt penned a message for Shah Rukh Khan and his upcoming film Jawan

01 September,2023 04:27 am

(Web News) : Today marked the release of the much anticipated Jawan trailer, which had an Alia Bhatt twist in addition to all the Shah Rukh Khan magic.

In the trailer, when a person on the walkie-talkie asks Shah Rukh, “What do you want?,” in a scene where he is holding a few passengers hostage on the subway, SRK responds, “I want Alia Bhatt.”

Alia took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt message for SRK and the film Jawan.

The actor wrote, “Aur purii duniya ko chaiye sirf SRK. @iamsrk what a fabulous fabulous trailer. 7th September is toooooo far away.”

The cast and crew of the film attended the grand Jawan pre-release event in Chennai on Wednesday. SRK, who greeted everyone in Tamil, said, “I have come here only for the reason that I want to learn from here.

People keep praising me, but that doesn’t mean anything to me. Learning is all that matters. And I learned a lot here.”



The Bollywood superstar added, “Choreographer Shobi made me dance like a mad man. I told him I can’t dance like Rajinikanth or Thalapathy Vijay. I can’t even dance like Atlee.

But he made me dance a lot. Insha Allah, hope we will be able to perform our best. And maybe, the people of Tamil Nadu will adopt us as their own.”

Helmed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra among others. The film also has a special appearance by Deepika Padukone.

Jawan is all set to hit heatres on September 7.

