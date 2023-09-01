Venice Film Festival: many Hollywood stars missing due to strike

Venice fest says Hollywood must prize 'art over content'

01 September,2023 01:37 am

WEB NEWS: Hollywood strikes robbed the Venice Film Festival of some of its usual glitz as it launched its 80th edition on Wednesday, but jury president Damien Chazelle said it was a warning that the industry must prize "art over content".

The festival has a raft of big-name -- and controversial -- directors across its 11-day schedule, including new films from Bradley Cooper, Sofia Coppola and David Fincher.

But many stars are missing due to the historic strike in Hollywood, primarily over pay and the potential impact of AI technology.

