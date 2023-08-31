Akshay laps up public adoration at film shoot

31 August,2023 06:26 pm

UTTER PRADESH (Web Desk) – The appearance of Bollywood star Akshay Kumar while riding a motorcycle at a public place took people by surprise and they immediately gathered to have a glimpse of him.

A video showing people expressing their love for the actor went viral on social media.

India media reported that Akshay was in UP’s Sitapur area these days for shooting of a new flick and he drove the motorbike as part of the project under security cover.

#WATCH | Actor Akshay Kumar in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur for the shooting of his upcoming film 'Sky Force' pic.twitter.com/jzd2hLXtkZ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 29, 2023

Several security personnel, both in uniform and civvies, provided cordon to the film star but quite a number of people still came close to him and greeted and waved to him in jubilation.

Some of the policemen on duty also seemed excited as they took selfies with Akshay.

Akshay responded to the public gesture by waving back and flashing a smile. He got off the bike and stayed among the fans for a while.

He is currently working on film Sky Force, though he has yet to formally announce the project.

