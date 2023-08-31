Hazim Bangwar comes up with another surprise

31 August,2023 12:21 pm

(Web Desk) – Social media is a power and the assistant commissioner Karachi Hazim Bangwar knows its importance.

He also knows how to get public attention and remains in the headlines.

For this purpose, he shared his images on the social media in which he is seen recording some track in his latest appearance on social media.

In Feb, Bangwar took the charge of Nazimabad’s assistant commissioner. He is educated from America and is the son of former DIG and his mother is from Iraq.

Everybody knows that bureaucrats are serious and sophisticated people that move with the heavy protocol and security of the police.

But in the case of Bangwar, it is proved otherwise. The assistant commissioner is using the social media to upload his photos by appearing to be a model and increasing his followers with every passing day.

Bangwar is hitting all the social medial platforms like Youtube, Facebook and Twitter as well to upload his posts. On YouTube channel he use to upload videos giving tips of fashion and modelling.

Similarly, he is regularly uploading his photos and daily activities on his Instagram handle and the Facebook account as well.

