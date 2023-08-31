Shah Rukh Khan showers love on daughter Suhana; notes that her co-star 'needs a bit of coaching'

Suhana Khan's debut movie, The Archies, will make its debut on Netflix on December 7

(Web Desk): Both Bollywood’s Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, and his daughter, Suhana Khan, are currently gearing up for the release of their ambitious upcoming projects.

While SRK’s action-thriller Jawan is scheduled for release on September 7, Suhana’s debut movie, Zoya Akhtar’s live-action musical The Archies, is set to make its debut on Netflix exactly three months later, on December 7.

In the midst of all this, SRK recently took to social media to express his affection for his daughter and to convey his immense pride in seeing her occupy his most beloved place: in front of the camera.

Sharing an image of Suhana on set, comfortably reclining on a bed with a cat, Shah Rukh Khan wrote: “Lovely to see you in my favourite place @suhanakt… in front of the camera.

Looking comfortable & pretty. Literally glowing! So proud of every you!”

The actor, however, couldn’t resist injecting his trademark wit, as he added: “Uh, but your costar the cat maybe needs a bit of coaching in facing the camera!! Ha ha.”

The Archies marks the acting debut of Suhana; Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor; and megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

