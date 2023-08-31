Taylor Swift breaks more music records
Entertainment
It also made her the first woman to have four albums in the US top 10 album chart at the same time
(Web News): - We're getting used to Taylor Swift smashing it in the music world, and now she's hit another milestone.
Spotify have announced that she's the first female artist to get more than 100 million streams in just one month.
The news comes after Taylor released her third re-recorded album in July - Speak Now (Taylor's Version) - which hit the top of the US and UK charts.
