Mathira suggests Rakhi Sawnat not to use religious places for popularity

30 August,2023 09:27 pm

Rakhi Sawant, an Indian superstar, recently made a spiritual pilgrimage to the holy sites of Makkah and Medina, which set off a social media craze. On the photo-sharing app, the Indian reality show actress shared with her followers her experience travelling to conduct Umrah, the revered Islamic pilgrimage.

Others, like social media personality Mathira, are not as supportive of her spiritual endeavours because they, in her opinion, misuse religion for one's own advantage. Mathira expressed her worries about possible religious misappropriation for selfish gain.

She denounced Rakhi's acts, calling them "drama" that was taking place inside the holy grounds of God's sanctuary. She urged respect for the sanctity of holy settings and warned that such behaviour can have unfavourable consequences. Mathira emphasised that it was against the spirit of faith to use religion for influence or gain. "I'm sorry, but the drama she is performing [in] Allah's house is bad and could work against her! Please reverence the abode of Allah. Stop seeking after influence! Using religion for your benefits is not good," penned Mathira.

Rakhi announced the news of her pilgrimage a few days ago via an Instagram video, showing off her metamorphosis by dressing modestly to express her dedication to the holy process. She recounted her happiness and blessing at being invited to God's abode as she expressed her thanks for having the chance to travel on Umrah. Rakhi prayed for her fans and pleaded with them to include her in their prayers.

