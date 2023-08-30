Model Robina Khan addresses allegations that her husband physically abused famous make-up artist

30 August,2023 05:57 pm

(Web Desk) - When it was revealed yesterday that a makeup artist had been physically abused by a model's husband and his bodyguards on the set of a photoshoot, the Pakistani fashion and beauty industries were rocked by scandal.

The first person to bring this issue to light was model Mushk Kaleem, who explained what happened on her Instagram account. Subsequently, additional people began discussing the incident. It was later discovered that celebrity makeup artist Bryan William had been assaulted by model Robina Khan's husband over Bryan's apparent unwillingness to carry Robina's cell phone.

"Just heard that a model's husband brought armed gunmen on set, beat up a Nabila makeup artist in front of other models, over the makeup artist refusing to carry her personal belongings," Mushk's entire statement stated. Imagine you're shooting peacefully when someone's husband and his thugs arrive with firearms and start physically attacking people. Appalled. Baffled. Disgusted. I hope the name of this model is revealed. I hope she never collaborates with a designer, model, or photographer. I also hope that the Nabila team takes action to protect its staff and make necessary corrections.

Observer account

After that, Mushk's account was republished, and model Erica Robin backed up Mushk's account, writing: "I was an eyewitness, and what I witnessed was incredibly horrifying and disturbing." Due to the fact that they were present on site and saw the entire incident take place, Erica and Mushk were the first to speak out about it. They did not, however, identify the model whose husband had carried out the attack when they originally shared their versions of what had happened.

Model's view

Since word of this sad incident spread, Robina has also shared her perspective. She claims that when the makeup artist asked Bryan to carry her cell phone while she was getting her pictures taken, the scene became more heated and that she was humiliated and called names. The situation worsened when her husband arrived to pick her up from the set. When Bryan acknowledged that he was the one who had been rude to his wife, Robina's husband slapped him.





