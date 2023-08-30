Saba Qamar decorates 'Mazaq Raat' with her white elegant saree

Actor also mesmerised her fans with the poetry of Sufi saint Baba Bulleh Shah in the show

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Versatile Pakistani actor Saba Qamar glorified the set of Mazaq Raat with her white elegant saree.

The well-known TV actor grabbed the attention of everyone as she shared her video on Instagram in which she was seen sitting on the set of Dunya TV’s famous show.

The Lollywood diva decorated the TV screen with her grace and elegance in the white dress.

The high-heels, matching earrings, bracelet in one hand and watch in the other further increased the beauty of the actor.

The Cheekh star was seen giving different poses on the set and it seemed that she also enjoyed participating in the show.

She played the famous lines Yeh Jo Halka Halka Saroor hy of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in the background.

“A day spent well at Mazaq Raat with my favourite Imran Ashraf and team. Wishing you all the luck, positivity and love. Keep shining,” she captioned, while sharing the video.

Answering a question, the actor said that she got lot of love throughout her life and she was very blessed in this regard.

“There are plenty of flowers outside your residence. Who drops you these flowers,” the host Imran Ashraf asked.

The flowers are always given by the beloved ones and so is the case with me, Saba answered.

She also mesmerised her fans with the poetry of Sufi saint Baba Bulleh Shah in the show.

Saba Qamar is one of Pakistan's most popular and highest-paid actors. She won many awards including Lux Style Awards and Hum Awards.

She was also conferred with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance by the government of Pakistan.