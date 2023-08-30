Asia Cup ceremony: Pakistan's Aima Baig, Trishala Gurung of Nepal to set the stage on fire

Entertainment Entertainment Asia Cup ceremony: Pakistan's Aima Baig, Trishala Gurung of Nepal to set the stage on fire

Opening match will be played between Pakistan and Nepal today

30 August,2023 10:22 am

MULTAN (Dunya News) - Famous Pakistani singer Aima Baig will set the stage on fire with Nepali singer Trishala Gurung at the opening ceremony of Asia Cup 2023.

It will be the first time that both the singers would share the stage in a highly anticipated cricket tournament.

Baig and Gurung will enthrall the cricket lovers as they sing in the ‘curtain-raiser’ before the start of first match at Multan Cricket Stadium.

The opening match will be played between Pakistan and Nepal.

The opening ceremony for the Asia Cup would be held at 2:00 pm today.

“Witness the Super 11 Asia Cup 2023 curtain-raiser live on 30 August at the Multan Cricket Stadium,” said the Pakistan Cricket Board.

“Enjoy live fireworks and performances by Aima Baig and Nepal's Trishala Gurung, followed by the opening match between Pakistan and Nepal,” the PCB said.

Witness the Super 11 Asia Cup 2023 curtain-raiser live on 30 August at the Multan Cricket Stadium ️



Enjoy live fireworks and performances by Aima Baig and Nepal's Trishala Gurung, followed by the opening match between Pakistan and Nepal #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/NtWbLfoSu1 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 29, 2023

The 16th edition of the Asia Cup cricket tournament will officially begin in Multan today (Wednesday) and the green caps led by Babar Azam will face Nepal.

The match will start at 2:30 pm.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are hosting the Asia Cup jointly and the event will be concluded on Sep 17.