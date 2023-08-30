Jean Dawson is introducing fans to 3 new characters in his latest musical trilogy

He’s unveiling a new body of work that allows fans to see three latest musical trilogy

Jean Dawson is introducing fans to 3 new characters in his latest musical trilogy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jean Dawson is an open book. Onstage, the eccentric performer takes control as he bounces around, full of energy with vulnerable lyricism and experimental sound. In person, he’s charming and introspective, sitting across with a tight sweatshirt hoodie pulled over his head and his hair falling over his eyes as he speaks in metaphors and long anecdotes about his latest projects, fame, cultural identity and more.

Since the release of his 2019 mixtape, “Bad Sports,” Dawson has created music that seamlessly ebbs and flows from one genre to the next, ranging from rap to punk to folk and abstract hip-hop, with relatable lyrics that take on topics like mental health and hypermasculinity.

This year, he’s unveiling a new body of work that allow fans to see three different, “hyper-aestheticized” parts of himself.

Dawson’s musical trilogy is divided into three chapters, each with its own unique character. The first, ”‘XCAPE,’ PT. 1 JEAN DAWSON AS PHOENIX’” was released in May and features two upbeat singles that reel in listeners with an emergent sound that still has a touch of early emo punk nostalgia.

“I am nothing but a myth/I fool everyone, burn everything I ever touch/I live life on the fringe/Dreads cover a golden smile/Gold turns Styrofoam for style,” he sings on “youth+.”

“Phoenix is a character very, very close to what I am already,” Dawson tells The Associated Press. “I’m going to talk too much. I’m going to say too much. I’m going to be overtly vulnerable for no reason because it makes me comfortable, and it makes other people uncomfortable for me to be so vulnerable.”

His second installment, “‘DESTRUCTION FOR DUMMIES’, PT 2 JEAN DAWSON AS ‘NIGHTMARE,’” released Aug. 17. It displays a more tender side, with three songs that blend slower tempo elements of pop, rap and rock.