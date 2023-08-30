Ektaa Kapoor to receive Emmy Directorate Award

‘Television has been instrumental in helping me discover my identity’

30 August,2023 02:25 am

(Web Desk) - TV czarina Ektaa Ravi Kapoor will be honoured with the International Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmy Awards ceremony in November for her contribution to the Indian showbiz industry.

Ektaa, over the years, has produced some memorable television shows including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhie Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kkusum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and many others. The producer, through her shows, has also given platform to television talent, who became household names eventually.

Sharing her joy over receiving the International Emmy honour, Ektaa Kapoor said in a statement, “Receiving this recognition fills me with a profound sense of humility and excitement. This award holds a special place in my heart, as it signifies a journey that goes beyond mere work—it’s a pivotal aspect of my personal and professional life.”

She added, “Representing my country on the global stage through this esteemed platform is an incredible honor. Television has been instrumental in helping me discover my identity, particularly as a woman working to make stories for women. This award allows me to represent them and our shared accomplishments on an international level.”

