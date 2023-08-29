Mahira Khan divulges her bipolar disorder was brought on by excessive criticism

Entertainment Entertainment Mahira Khan divulges her bipolar disorder was brought on by excessive criticism

Mahira Khan divulges her bipolar disorder was brought on by excessive criticism

29 August,2023 11:12 pm

(Web Desk) - The celebrated actress Mahira Khan has openly discussed her fight with bipolar disorder.

She is known for her performances in Pakistani and Indian entertainment, especially her portrayal in the movie "Raees" opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

Mahira discussed her struggles with mental illness in a recent interview, including how her symptoms got worse when she temporarily stopped taking her medicine last year. The criticism Mahira Khan received after the publication of "Raees" turned out to be a major catalyst for her.

While talking about that testing time, she admitted, “I ended up in a psychiatrist’s office, and she said, ‘We’ll talk about everything later, but I need you to know that you have manic depression’.” Although it took her years to discuss it publicly, Mahira has been dealing with this condition for around six to seven years and has been on anti-depressants during that time.

Mahira acknowledged her positivity but emphasised that it wasn't enough to overcome the difficulties she encountered as a result of her disease. She recalled instances in which she had been "in and out of hospitals."

Despite experiencing highs and lows like anyone else, Mahira emphasized that clinical depression is a genuine disorder, a portion of which she believes is inherited. The actress vividly described her lowest point after temporarily halting her medication: “Last year, I was bad, I was in bed… I remember, very well, that I couldn’t even get up from my bed to go to the bathroom.”

Resuming her medicine, however, resulted in a major adjustment. "Oh my god, I feel like I can smile, feel lighter," I thought when I resumed taking my medications.

Mahira Khan expressed gratitude for the assistance she received from her therapist, family, and friends during her journey. She also spoke of a close friend who has demonstrated extraordinary empathy despite not having personally experienced her problems.



