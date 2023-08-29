Pakistan theatre festival to start from September 8

Pakistan theatre festival to start from September 8

Pakistan theatre festival to start from September 8

29 August,2023 05:09 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Pakistan Theater Festival organized by Arts Council of Pakistan is going to start from September 8 where 45 theater shows will be presented in 30 days.

Speaking at the press conference held regarding Pakistan Theater Festival 2023, President Arts Council Karachi Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that Arts Council has provided a platform in which theater groups and artists from Pakistan and around the world will participate.

He said that the arts council has theater groups coming from seven countries, in which there will be 45 shows in 30 days adding theaters in Urdu, English, Persian, Sindhi, Punjabi languages will be presented in the theater festival.

He said the media has a great role in showing the positive face of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi worldwide while thanking the media for promoting such a big brand as World Urdu Conference, Pakistan Literature Festival and the Youth Festival.

He said that the council was focusing more on teaching and many workshops are included in the festival mentioning that the council was trying to include theater in the curriculum.

On this occasion, director and actor Manoor Saeed said Pakistan Theater Festival is a great success due to the hard work of Ahmed Shah and Sajid Hasan,