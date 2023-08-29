Hania Aamir enthralls fans with her singing skills

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Talented Pakistani actor Hania Aamir knows the art of making headlines.

She is considered the life of party among her family and friends.

The Mere Humsafar famed actor was seen singing a song in a karaoke session with acclaimed singer Yashal Shahid.

Both Hania and Yashal have earlier worked together in Mere Humsafar. Yashal sang the OST while Hania was the lead actor.

The Janaan star was singing Atif Aslam’s super-hit Hona Tha Pyaar in her melodious voice.

The Sang-e-Mah star has also sang the title song of her drama serial Anaa in the past.

The video shows Yashal encouraging Hania as she enthralls the crowd which also included Pakistani director Wajahat Rauf who was strumming the guitar to the song’s beat.

The talented Hania was recently seen in Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Sang-e-Mah, Mere Humsafar, Parde Mein Rehne Do, Dil Ke Chor, and Pyaar Kahani.

