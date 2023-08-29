Ghazal singer Pervez Mehdi being remembered on death anniversary

Entertainment Entertainment Ghazal singer Pervez Mehdi being remembered on death anniversary

His first performance at Radio Pakistan was in 1968

29 August,2023 11:47 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The 18th death anniversary of renowned ghazal singer Pervez Mehdi is being observed today (Tuesday).

He was born in Lahore to a family of professional musicians in 1947. He received initial training in music from his father Bashir Husain Rahi and rose to fame after the song Jana Pardis for Radio Pakistan.

Pervez Mehdi continued to learn under ghazal singer Mehdi Hassan who also gave him his-stage name of Pervez Mehdi.

His first performance at Radio Pakistan was in 1968.

Beside ghazals, he also sang folk songs, geet and film songs.

Parvez Mehdi's first major breakthrough and rise to prominence came in the early 1970s, when he sang with a noted folk singer of Pakistan Reshma on a Pakistani television show.

During his 30 years of career, he sang hundreds of songs. He died of cardiac arrest on August 29, 2005 at the age of 58.

He was also conferred with Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Medal of Distinction) Award.

