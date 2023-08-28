Pakistani celebrities voice their opinion regarding exacerbating inflation

28 August,2023

(Web Desk) - Inflation has been on the rise for many months now. This, in turn, has made lives challenging, rather miserable, for a lot of people.

In this regard, the artists of the showbiz industry has also raised this issue on their social media platform.

They have called the situation chaotic, crisis-ridden while pointing that it would lead to anarchy.

Recently, Zara Noor Abbas used her Instagram stories to communicate a crucial message to her followers. In response to a video of a Pakistani man sobbing and pleading with the government about the spike in electricity bills and the inability of the average man to keep up with such high living costs, which went popular on social media, she tweeted the statement.

During these terrible times of rising inflation in the nation, Zara begged her followers and everyone else viewing her Instagram story to be kind and assist others around them as much as they could.

A similar message was also posted on Mawra Hocane's Instagram story. She spoke on the matter and said that seeing those who are already struggling with poverty and others from the middle class also having to struggle to make ends meet has "deeply affected" her. It's a really difficult time for our people, Mawra pleaded with those who have money to aid those who don't. Please be as helpful as you can to one another. Please help out if you can by paying someone else's electricity bill or in any other way.

Ahmed Ali Butt, an actor and comedian, also offered an intriguing perspective on rising inflation rates and what they might indicate for the unrest the nation is currently experiencing. He emphasised that when conditions for the average person become impossible, they will be motivated by their most instinctive urge to survive, no matter the cost.