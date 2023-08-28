Arman Malik shares romantic picture after popping the question to his girlfriend

28 August,2023 06:41 pm

(Web Desk) - Everyone was pleasantly surprised on Monday when renowned singer-songwriter Armaan Malik shared photos of him popping the question to his longtime girlfriend and influencer Aashna Shroff.

On Instagram, he said, "And our forever has only just begun," next to a heart.

Aashna, too, posted the pictures with the caption: “Your leap of faith made me put all my faith in you.”

In the pictures, Armaan can be seen sitting on one knee and exchanging the ring as an ecstatic Aashna can’t control her happiness and excitement.

For the special occasion, the singer opted for a mint green pastel blazer along with matching tailored pants. He completed his look with a pearl neckpiece and white sneakers.

Aashna, on the other hand, can be seen looking incredibly chic in a mini white dress featuring spaghetti straps, a square neckline, and sequin green and pink embellishments of leaves and flowers. She accessorised her look with white platform heels, a pair of pink statement earrings, and a wristwatch.

With her hair left open in soft curls, the influencer completed her look with shimmery eyeshadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden eyes, blushed cheeks, well-defined eyebrows, and nude lip colour.

The couple has always served relationship goals with their endearing pictures on social media. On her birthday this year, Armaan posted a series of pictures with Aashna and wrote, “Happy 30th to my favourite human. you’ve been here on this planet for 10,957 days and even though I’ve been a part of your life only for 2,384 of those, it feels like it’s been a lifetime knowing you. kasam se, doing nothing with you is better than doing anything with anybody. love you @aashnashroff.”