Crying in dramas is not an easy task: Zabab Rana

28 August,2023 01:47 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Zabab Rana, a famous actress of the Pakistani showbiz industry said that it is not an easy task to cry in dramas and I don't know how to cry fake.

Recently, the actress participated in a private TV show where she openly expressed her views on various topics including her career.

Talking about her career start, she said my family supported me so much. Elaborating her family support, the actress shared her family approach citing that they had not watched my single drama so far. I don't recall that my mother, sister or brother remember any of my dramas, she added.

I got a lot of love from my family who always stood by me, she said adding my family supported me a lot.

The actress said people use to say that you don't have to work hard in positive roles, but that's not the case, these roles also require a lot of hard work.

