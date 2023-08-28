Amid breakup rumours, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor step out for Sunday lunch

Entertainment Entertainment Amid breakup rumours, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor step out for Sunday lunch

The couple's separation rumours have been making headlines

28 August,2023 03:55 am

(Dunya Web) - News about Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s breakup rumours are not new.

The couple has faced such things in the past too. The two were in the headlines again as rumours suggested that they had parted ways.

Putting an end to such speculations, Malaika and Arjun were seen on a lunch date on Sunday afternoon. Malaika also shared a post on her Instagram story which hinted that she was with Arjun.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were papped as they left a restaurant in Mumbai together.

For this outing, Malaika was seen in an all-white ensemble, whereas Arjun sported a casual look in an all-black T-shirt and pair of jeans.

And not to miss the stars’ sunglasses which already made it to Malaika’s Instagram stories before this outing.

