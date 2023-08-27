Singer-songwriter Maisie Peters comes of age

Entertainment Entertainment Singer-songwriter Maisie Peters comes of age

With British pop singer Maisie Peters’ tour across North America underway

27 August,2023 06:29 am

NEW YORK (AP) — With British pop singer Maisie Peters’ tour across North America underway, there’s one city she’s particularly looking forward to playing: Sacramento, California.

“That’s like a ‘Lady Bird,’ Greta Gerwig pilgrimage,” Peters told The Associated Press in a recent interview. “So I’m excited for that.”

Peters’ tour in the U.S. and Canada follows the June release of her sophomore album “The Good Witch.”

Interwoven are five dates opening for Ed Sheeran, who signed Peters to his Gingerbread Man Records in 2021, and whom she has already opened for in Europe and Australia. But New York’s Radio City Music Hall presented a new achievement — her biggest headlining show so far.

“It was very surreal, it was like a real moment,” Peters, 23, said in a Zoom call ahead of her show in Montreal. “Not many artists get to do something like that.”

That moment was one Tina Hizon, Peters’ keyboardist and friend of more than five years, had been anticipating.

“I felt quite emotional when we were on stage,” Hizon told the AP. “Like, oh, we’ve come a long way.”