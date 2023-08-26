Rakhi Sawant, unperturbed by divorce controversy, leaves for Umrah

26 August,2023 07:10 pm

(Webb Desk) - The well-known Umrah performer Rakhi Sawant, who recently divorced her ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani after a turbulent personal life, has left for the pilgrimage.

In a widely shared video, Rakhi can be seen donning a headscarf, talking about how excited she is to go on the journey, and asking her followers for their prayers. The phrase "900 Chuhe Khake Billi Haj Ko Chali," which implies that a person enters a righteous path after doing countless wrongdoings, was used in response to the film by online users.

Rakhi went to the Mahim Dargah shortly before she left for Umrah to seek blessings. Regarding her ongoing personal challenges, she said, "I have faith in Allah that he will accept my prayers," during a news conference.

Adil Khan Durrani and Rakhi had a troubled marriage that ended in divorce after charges of domestic violence, sexual harassment, financial mismanagement, and other things. Adil was the subject of a number of IPC section FIRs.

Rakhi recently alleged that Adil had filmed her in her undies with the goal to sell the tapes in Dubai. Additionally, she claimed to have seen him engaging in sexual activity with both men and women. She also suggested attempted injury to one's body.