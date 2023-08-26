Sadaf pens heartfelt note for Shahroz on actor's 38th birthday

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Model Sadaf Kanwal wrote heartfelt note for her husband Shahroz Sabzwari who celebrated his 38th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Sadaf posted some of the memorable pictures with her husband in which both were seen enjoying pleasant moments together.

“I have no words to describe how important you are in my life. Your love has made my life complete and blissful. Thank you for giving me the best fun years of my life. Cheers to our life long friendship…Happy birthday my All,” Sadaf wrote the heartfelt note for Shahroz.

The fans also showered their love for the adorable couple in the comment section. They wished them a happy married life.

The couple got married some three years ago and they both have a daughter named Zahra.



