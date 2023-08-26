TV actress Khalida Riyasat remembered

She dominated television screens during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

26 August,2023 06:58 am

(Dunya News): Veteran television actress Khalida Riyasat died on August 26, 1996. Today (Saturday) is her 28th death anniversary.

Along with Roohi Bano and Uzma Gillani, she dominated television screens during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

Her pairing with Moin Akhtar was trendy in dramas. Both Rohi Bano and Khalida Riyasat saw the rise of their lives. Khalida Riyasat was born in 1953 in Karachi.

She was quiet and serious. At that time, she preferred serious acting in most of the dramas. She married Sarmad Sehbai, a well-known director, producer, and playwright in Lahore.