Hareem's quest for Naseem Shah's mobile number baffles fans

25 August,2023 03:51 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Known Pakistani TikTok star Hareem Shah wants to get in touch with star cricketer Naseem Shah.

Why, you may ask.

The TikToker dropped a picture of Pakistani star on social media while demanding the mobile number of the cricketer.

“Guys, kya mjhy Naseem Shah ka number mil skta hai? Kuch kam ha,” Hareem wrote the caption on X (formerly Twitter) with the celebrating picture of Naseem in the green shirt.

Naseem Shah played the heroic knock against Afghanistan and it seems that Hareem has become his fan with millions of other Pakistanis.

On Thursday, Pakistan's tailenders kept their nerves and edged out Afghanistan by one wicket in a tense high-scoring second one-day international in Sri Lanka.

No 10 batter Naseem Shah (10 not out) edged seamer Fazalhaq Farooqi for a winning boundary off the penultimate ball as Pakistan reached 302-9 and got a decisive 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Needing 11 off the final over, Farooqi ran out Shadab at the non-striker’s end as the batter moved out of his crease before the bowler had bowled.

But Shah and No 11 Haris Rauf kept their nerves and shattered Afghanistan’s dream to beat Pakistan for the first time in an ODI.