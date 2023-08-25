Mysterious 'wolf man' spotted in mountains

(Web Desk) - Blurry photos of an unkempt man carrying a “spear” in a German forest have stoked speculation that legends of a “wolf man” stalking the woods of the Harz region are true.

Two photos captured by hikers show a naked and shaggy man sitting on a rock holding a long stick in his left hand and scratching the rock with another instrument in his right hand.

Gina Weiss and her friend Tobi claim to have taken the pictures on their mobile phones while walking beneath a set of sandstone caves in Harz national park on Tuesday.

“We saw the ‘wolf man’ when we reached the sandstone caves,” Ms Weiss told the German tabloid Bild.

“He was standing on top of one of the caves, holding a long wooden stick like a spear in his arm.”

“He didn’t take his eyes off us and didn’t say a word,” she recounted, adding that the encounter lasted for nearly 10 minutes.

“He looked dirty and behaved like a stone age man from a history book,” she added.