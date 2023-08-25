Farmer stumbles upon big 'dinosaur egg'

Entertainment Entertainment Farmer stumbles upon big 'dinosaur egg'

Its enormous size and strange texture made him feel excited.

25 August,2023 03:22 am

(Web Desk) - In a quiet place called deep, there was a farmer named Mateo Suarez. You would think that Carlos Spegazzini is a name and not a place, but it’s not like that.

Carlos Spegazzini a city in Greater Buenos Aires, Argentina, in the Ezeiza Partido, and is located in the center-south part of it. It is named in honor of the famous botanist Carlos Luigi Spegazzini.

Every morning, Mateo followed his usual routine. The fields were covered in dew, making them look beautiful and peaceful. But something unexpected happened that day.

As Mateo walked through the muddy ground, he saw something amazing. It was a big, black shell with scales, like those of a reptile. It was hidden among the tall grass near the stream. Its enormous size and strange texture made him feel excited and a little scared at the same time.

