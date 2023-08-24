Ayesha Omar and Sanam Jung in US to enjoy Masters T10 League saga

24 August,2023 02:39 pm

(Web Desk) - With her fascinating content, charming Ayesha Omar is amusing her fans, via her captivating stills or travelling journey.

Accompanying by many Pakistani and other starts in the United States, Omar shared multiple pictures on her Instagram account.

Stars appeared in the images including Humayun Saeed, Momin Saqib, Fakhre Alam, Sanam Jung, Nargis Fakhri, Sunil Shetty, Aijaz Aslam, Ali Haider and Shaista Lodhi.

Her sharing shows that the spiffy actress is very much happy in the US.

Posting on Instagram, “What a vibe. This trip was something else. Something so special. One for the books”.

As many as 5.5 million people are following Ayesha Omar on Instagram handle that is due to her content and immense popularity.

Not only Omer other stars are also mesmerized with the ongoing US Masters T10 tournament and earlier, Sanam Jung had also shown her support for the New York Warriors.

She also posted on the Instagram sharing a photo of herself wearing a New York Warriors jersey. “Supporting,” she captioned the photo.

Her support for the Warriors is a sign of the growing popularity of cricket in the United States.

The US Masters T10 tournament is one of the first major cricket tournaments to be held in the United States in years.

The US Master T10 tournament is being held in the United States from August 18 to 27.

