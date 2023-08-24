Comedian Jamshaid Ansari remembered

Entertainment Entertainment Comedian Jamshaid Ansari remembered

Ruling hearts of millions of his lovers, the star had left this world on August 24, 2005.

24 August,2023 07:32 am

LAHORE: (Dunya News) –Eighteen years have passed since the death of television and film comedian Jamshaid Ansari.

Jamshaid Ansari was born in India on December 31, 1942. He worked with BBC in the UK after doing his graduation. During his stay in London, he presented Shaukat Thanvi’s plays ‘Sunta Nahi Huon Baat’. He returned to Pakistan in 1968 and worked for Pakistan Television and Radio Pakistan. He began his career as an artiste with drama ‘Jharon’ which was acclaimed by the audience. His greatest plays include Ghora Ghas Khata Ha, Kiran Khani, Ankahi, Thanahian, Zair Zabar and Shosha.

Ruling the hearts of millions of his lovers, the household star had left this world on August 24, 2005 in Karachi. His comic style and comedy would mesmerize the audience and even today people are familiar with jocks and comedy.