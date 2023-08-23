Mahira Khan advocates children's protection through 'empowerment'

Mahira demands vocational training for children as it would help them getting employed with respect

23 August,2023 02:43 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Known Lollywood actor Mahira Khan says there is a need to empower our children instead of protecting them.

“We should impart quality education to our children. They must be given some vocational training as it will help them getting employed with respect,” Mahira said.

She vehemently opposed the child domestic labour while urging everyone to raise voice against this injustice with the children.

The Lollywood diva was speaking at a seminar organised by the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) on child trafficking and child labour.

The famous drama star demanded stern action against those involved in child labour and torture. She added that the incidents of Rizwana and Fatima require more media coverage till the culprits are punished.

“The suspects are put behind the bars and then it’s over. We must continue speaking till they get the due punishment of their crime,” she said.

Mahira Khan is speaking loud against the child labour for past some time.

“Child labour is illegal, wrong and unethical and we all must raise our voices against it,” the Pakistani diva had said in her video message released few days ago.

“My message is not for the parents who are forced to send their children outside for work. No parent would want their children to be working at a school going age,” she had said.

“When there are cases like Rizwana, there MUST BE ACCOUNTABILITY!”

The incidents like Rizwana are very common in those houses who are very educated and powerful, she added.

“Why? Maybe because they know they will get bail easily, there’s no accountability for them,” she said.

